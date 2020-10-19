WHITE, Bernard

Bernard White died peacefully at home on October 16th, 2020, less than a month after his 97th birthday.

Bernie, along with his twin sister Charlotte, was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to Anna and Sam White. He served in the army in World War II, and was part of the first occupying troops in Japan. he came home, and joined Cleveland Auto Wrecking, the family business, which he helped build into the largest auto wrecking company in America.

He married Maureen Eigner Shorr in 1969, and became father to her three children, Victoria, Robert and Richard. The family moved to Palm Springs in 1971, where he joined his brothers in real estate development in the Coachella Valley. He developed the Green Zone, which received the first LEEDS certification in the region, along with a commendation from then-Mayor Sonny Bono.

Bernie and Maureen moved to Santa Barbara in 1980, where they immediately became part of the community and felt very much at home. They joined and actively supported the Santa Barbara Art Museum, the Music Academy of the West, City College, and Bnai Brith Synagogue. They also enjoyed summers at Chautauqua Institution in New York State.

He took greatest pleasure in his extended family, including nieces and nephews, and spent many happy hours golfing at La Cumbre and barbecuing on the Hope Ranch beach with them all. His parties in the garden were legend, where he out-danced everyone, and to honor that, a black tie memorial celebration of his life is planned, post-Covid. Survivors include the great love of his life, his wife Maureen, their three children, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.