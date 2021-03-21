White House denies reality

There are many questions that need to be answered regarding the southern border with the infiltration of undocumented illegals coming across while the White House claims there is no crisis.

But what is shown on TV tells a different story.

Saying there is no crisis? Hmm.

First question, where did the “Biden, Please Let Us In” T shirts come from? Who donated these? How did the thousands travel for 22 days? Certainly they were not walking all this way.

Who supplied the transportation? Did one pair of shoes do the job? I see some carrying a bottle of water. Some coming across are on our terrorists list, and there are cartels bringing in drugs and opiates and smugglers charging up to $6,000 per person. Children being exploited.

Illegals are coming across the border from Yemen, Siranka, Turkey, Hondurus, Nicaragua, to name a few. Children under the age of 10 are coming in alone, putting them in jeopardy, moving up to 700 in the dark of night. Heaven only knows in what city they are dropped off.

The U. S. built a shelter to the tune of $48 million to shelter up to 1,040 persons and is packed full with more bodies coming across.

Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, along with representatives from Ohio, Tennessee and Louisiana, representing Homeland Security, went to the border in El Paso to see first hand. They talked with border patrols.

While we are masked, tested and stand six feet apart, illegals are crossing the border, some with the virus.

And the White House states there is NO CRISIS. The definition of crisis is the turning point, or crucial time. Come out of your walled in sanctuary and smell the roses

And while I have your attention, what about the destruction going on in Portland and Seattle while D. C., with their fences and National Guard are being protected from what, I do not know. Alice in Wonderland, where are you? You make more sense than what we are witnessing.

If you are unhappy with the way we as a nation have been protected by the Constitution for more than 230 years, no one and I repeat, no one is holding you here. Try living in a socialist country.

My father taught his children what President Kennedy said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” This is my Golden Rule, what I live by.

Food for thought until the next time.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc