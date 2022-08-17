White House: Jill Biden has COVID-19

COURTESY PHOTO

First lady Jill Biden

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — The White House said Tuesday that first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19.

The first lady’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement Tuesday that she is only experiencing mild symptoms.

“After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the first lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening,” Ms. Alexander said. “She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive.”

The news comes just weeks after President Joe Biden contracted and recovered from COVID-19.

The first lady has been double vaccinated and received two booster shots.

“She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days. Close contacts of the first lady have been notified,” Ms. Alexander said. “She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests.”

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.