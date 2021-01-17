White House needs spiritual cleansing

Dear President-elect Biden and First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden,

I am certain that I am not alone in my concern about the tremendous negative energy that has permeated the White House during the Trump presidency.

I feel compelled to write and strongly suggest that you contact either a priest or practitioner of feng shui and inquire about the possibility of having a cleansing of this negative energy from your new home. Many others in positions of power have realized that energy is very powerful. A cleansing is important — especially after what has transpired within that space during the last four years.

I hope and pray that you will be able to begin the healing process in our country, but having an energetic (spiritual) cleansing of the White House will go a long way in facilitating that result.

I, and all people of goodwill, wish you success and protection during your presidency.

Donna Marcove

Santa Barbara