WHITE, James Merrill





James “Jim” Merrill White passed away peacefully, with his loving wife Elaine by his side, on September 29, 2021.

Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 19, 1925, to Hiram and Elsie (Deppmeier) White. His sister Jean was born in 1936.

Jim was always busy and active, and loved spending time with his friends. Stories of his young days were so fun to listen to. One story was of when his parents sent him to live with his Uncle Henry in a remote homestead in Montana for the summer. Keep in mind Jim was a city boy. The first morning after he got there, his uncle served him up some pancakes with no syrup on them. Jim said he couldn’t eat them without syrup and promptly lost his breakfast to the dog. Being a quick study, he had plain pancakes each and every day they were served to him after that! This story along with so many others, set the adventurous, resourceful, and humor filled tone of his life.

Soon after High School, Jim was drafted into the Army Air Force, where he learned to be a pilot, flying B-17 and C-46 aircraft. He ferried army personnel cross country, and also did formation flying. He was honorably discharged on September 27, 1945.

After leaving the army, Jim moved from the Midwest to the sunny pacific coast, to attend school at UCLA. While at UCLA, he became a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and received his Bachelor of Science degree on September 9, 1950.

Not long after graduation, Jim married Virginia (Ginny) Brailey. They had four children, Cathy, Lorie, Barbara, and James “Jim.” Together they enjoyed great family times, eventually building a house in Montecito that they loved. Trips to Disneyland, San Diego Zoo, and Lake Arrowhead, are filled with special memories. Years later, as life goes sometimes, Jim and Ginny went their separate ways. They both loved their children dearly, and set wonderful values, and ethics they can be proud of.

For years, Jim worked as a stockbroker, investing in all kinds of opportunities himself. Once a restaurant, once a silver mine, and once even an oil well. The oil well created one interesting day for the family, when a picnic lunch was packed to go look at the new investment. Picture a family sitting around a goofy grasshopper looking machine, methodically pumping up and down while they chewed on ham and cheese sandwiches. He loved all this though. His nature always leant itself to the “possibilities” in life. That’s the takeaway.

Jim became an avid golfer, and tennis player. He played every single week until well into his 80s. Later, he added swimming laps (1/4 mile and not one lap more!) several times a week to keep his back strong. Many of the grandkids have hilarious stories to tell (and fond memories to keep), of the great golf games played with their grandad. When his eyesight started to go a bit, he was, of course, not deterred in continuing to play, but he would hit some of the longer shots, and then ask the kids. “Where did it go?” He still probably beat the pants off of all of them.

Through an acquaintance, Jim was introduced to a lovely lady named Elaine Langhorne. She was a hard-working grade school teacher, and a mother of four children herself. James “Jim,” Charles, Nancy and Edward. The story goes, that he was smitten with her great looks, love for entertaining, and fabulous meals! Hesitant at first, she was swept off her feet by the sound of his signature voice, handsome features, and zest for life. And so, they began a wonderful life together.

Jim and Elaine were married on March 3, 1984 and spent 37 happily married years together. They loved to entertain and hosted many fantastic events. They grew pretty gardens, and always had fresh tomatoes, and green beans for tasty meals. They ate lots of healthy foods, but always made sure to enjoy a delicious desert Ð either one of Elaine’s goodies, or Jim’s favorite Haagen Dazs ice cream. Jim learned to do woodworking after retirement and built some wonderful furniture and designed a custom sewing cabinet for Elaine who was an amazing seamstress. Every year after they retired, Jim and Elaine picked a destination in the United States and drove to explore the area. Lots of fun stories there! They went several times to Montana to see family. Once they went to the South, and once as far north as Alaska. Every year they would incorporate these trips to include a visit to Washington State to visit their daughter Barb and family.

Jim was a wonderful man. He always wanted the best for everyone. His sense of humor was delightful, and his attitude about life infectious. In a letter he wrote he said, “You always have to keep swinging and NEVER get discouraged because there is ALWAYS a good chance that some or all will come out ok.”

Jim was pre-deceased by his father Hiram, mother Elsie, nephew Michael, and first wife Ginny.

He is survived by his wife Elaine, sister Jean, daughter Cathy (Dave)Tajima, daughter Lorie White, daughter Barb (Tim) Purcell, and son Jim (Bonnie) White. Also Jim (Pam) Langhorne, Charles (Sophie) Langhorne, Nancy (Thomas) Hussey, and Edward (Monica) Langhorne.

There are also oodles of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends, that will miss his smiles and hugs.

A family gathering will be held at a later date.