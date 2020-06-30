WHITEFOOT, Gerald “Jerry” Dean

After dealing with recent health issues Gerald “Jerry” Dean Whitefoot passed away on June 17th, 2020 at the age of 92.

He was born on October 5,1927 in Grand Island, Nebraska to Harry and Lula Whitefoot. He enlisted in the service at 17 and was a veteran of the Navy where he learned the meat cutter trade. In 1947 he met and married his love and soulmate Aggie. They moved to Ventura, California in 1955 and finally settled in Santa Barbara where they finished raising their four children David, Judy, Larry, and Janet.

Dad’s strong work ethic made way for him to become the owner of the well known and respected Whitefoot Meat Market. That store was his pride and joy. He started off each day with “vim and vigor” and of course his beloved coffee and donuts! He was awesome with his customer care, and passionate about what he did. He was a member of the Elks Lodge for many years, served as past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, and was an avid golfer who enjoyed the 19th hole with his friends as much as the first 18 holes!

He was kind, generous, and a true gentleman full of optimism. Even when his health was failing while he was at Wood Glen Hall and Abundant Care, if asked how he was doing, his response would be “excellent.” His whole family including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews knew they had the support and unconditional love of their Grampa, Papa, and Uncle Jerry. He always had a story to tell and time to give.

He leaves behind his sons, David (Joy), Larry (Cyndie), daughters, Judy (Pat), Janet (Kurt), sister and brother-in-law (Mary Lou and Carl Schubert), many nieces and nephews who always made time for visits and phone calls, his treasured grandchildren (10), great-grandchildren (5) and another great-grandson due on his birthday.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Agnes; brothers Harry Whitefoot and Duane Whitefoot; sister-in-law Jean Whitefoot; sister, Joyce Ann Whitefoot and parents, Harry and Lula Whitefoot.

We would sincerely like to thank Father Noel Barber for his friendship and guidance, all of his friends and staff at Wood Glen Hall for their welcoming ways, and the staff at Abundant Care and Central Coast Hospice for the care and respect he was shown.

Due to COVID-19 a private family memorial will be held. Since friends and extended family members can’t come together right now, take a moment and share a story or a memory. This is what Dad would want, fond memories and laughter.

In his words, “When you wake up with a smile and a laugh, it’s going to be a good day!”