WHITING, Charles

Charles Welcome Whiting, age 94, died April 6th. He was born in Northampton, MA, and moved to California in 1946 after service in the U.S. Navy. He married his first wife Betty in 1957 and she passed away on 11/28/2011. He was employed by the Northrop Corporation for 32 years (from the Flying Wing to the inception of the Stealth Bomber). After taking early retirement, he and Betty moved to Santa Maria where they resided thirteen years before entering The Samarkand of Santa Barbara in 1999. Chuck married Mary Samis on 7/14/2013. Chuck enjoyed travel, archeology in Israel, model railroading, and genealogy. In retirement he volunteered at the American Red Cross Disaster Services and Direct Relief International. Surviving family include his wife Mary, daughter Shelley, sons Glenn and Arthur, and six grandchildren. Burial will be in Santa Maria cemetery. Donations may be made to Direct Relief International, Santa Barbara 93117.