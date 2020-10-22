Who is running for Carp City Council?

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on local candidates in the Nov. 3 election.

Three candidates are battling for two seats on the Carpinteria City Council this election: the incumbent businessman mayor, a nonprofit program manager/psychotherapist and a teacher/philosopher.

WADE NOMURA

Current Mayor Wade Nomura, who has spent 26 years and counting on the town’s Architectural Review Board and city council, said he predicted the economic impact the isolation orders would cause.

He created two separate committees to address the pandemic: the Communications Committee to keep Carpinteria updated and transparent, and the Economic Recovery Committee to support businesses and the unemployed.

The mayor intends to focus on growth that evaluates parking, traffic, schools, tourism and mansionization of the beach neighborhood, in order to develop the city while protecting natural resources and maintaining Carpinteria’s small town charm.

He also wants to hone in on social equity and bilingual community involvement, but his mission remains to help “Carp to stay Carp.”

NATALIA ALARCON

Natalia Alarcon, a Carpinteria native, said that as a nonprofit program manager and psychotherapist, she values the voices of residents.

She’s an active member of Parents For Aliso, which builds the school community and funds enrichment activities, and the Santa Barbara Housing Rental Mediation Program.

Ms. Alarcon is focused on economic vitality, affordable housing, recreation and the environment in her run for Carpinteria City Council. She wants to upgrade and expand parks and recreation facilities and increase support for local small businesses.

“Professionally, my skills as a nonprofit administrator and bilingual licensed marriage and family therapist are valuable tools for what is required to be an effective member on the city council,” she stated on her website.

MARK MCINTIRE

Finally, Mark McIntire, former adjunct philosophy professor at Santa Barbara City College, is running for city council to encourage civic participation, community unity and individual freedom.

He’s running to defend Carpinteria law enforcement (the city contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office) and to prevent defunding. He also wants to encourage school choice and the use of vouchers; enforce strict air and ground pollution from cannabis production; stimulate private property ownership of housing and businesses; and close the tech-gap with high-speed American made 5G broadband.

In 2018, Mr. McIntire was accused by four female Santa Barbara City College faculty members of Title IX violations. The women said he was engaging in bullying and sexual harassment via email.

After an investigation, he was cleared and reached a settlement with the school for $120,000, and the then-City College president, Anthony Beebe, apologized.

Mr. McIntire called it “targeting to be ‘canceled’ by the campus Marxists” on his website.

The candidate used that experience as motivation for his run for city council.

“I’m running for Carpinteria City Council to ensure ‘We the People’ take back our civic government, our economy, our schools, our courts, our police and our traditional American culture from those who would ‘cancel’ it,” he said on his website. “That will make Carpinteria better than ever.”

email: gmccormick@newspress.com