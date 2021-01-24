Who will win this tug of war?

The Democrats supported for months the shrieking that we needed to defund police. They did so on the behest of Black Lives Matter, who placed them in a position of “do it or else.”

They took a knee out of guilt for something they had no control over, being white. And while the streets were ravaged and burned, and dozens of people killed, including the assassination of police, the violence continued unimpeded with the blessing of the Democrats.

Based upon that history, just a few months ago, the hypocrisy isn’t lost on about 75 million Americans remembering when Donald Trump wanted to bring in the National Guard to Seattle and Portland, but the leaders there refused the help. You don’t really have to ask why: It’s because Mr. Trump was doing it.

But when the Democrats created the massive “sky is falling” threat that Washington was going to be under attack during the inauguration, we saw something this country has never seen before: an overkill of National Guard because the Democrats wanted to make it perfectly clear who was in charge now. And we’re going to use Americans to possibly kill Americans to make our case.

It was America’s own version of Tiananmen Square. Rise up against the Democrats, and you will be beat back into submission to obey us. Of course, they’re against violence. It’s also quite ironic that the party, which wants to take away the right to bear arms, used more than 26,000 guns to make its point.

And being over paranoid as they are, the National Guardsman were vetted just in case there were Trump supporters in their midst. I’ll bet at least 80% of them were.

Now just picture the reverse of this situation.

Well, it actually was.

Any attempts to shut down the rioting and end the destruction and mayhem during the “summer of love” was considered — you guessed it — racism. And all those spoiled brats, according to CNN, needed to vent and express themselves. You never heard boo about the unmasking of the thugs and were blasted with 24/7 and photos of Mary Smith, a schoolteacher, or John Johnson, an engineer (fictitious names by the way), like we’ve seen with those who entered the Capitol.

The Democrats supported domestic terrorists who skated from one battle zone to another. They were given a burn permit and a pass and followed with some superficial arrests.

On the other hand, anyone who supports Mr. Trump is now a terrorist and needs to go to prison, lose their job and never work again. And need to be deprogrammed. So 75 million people are wrong, according to the left, and have to be rewired to fit their agenda and ideology.

You’re not allowed to think on your own. Katy Couric and OAC say so.

What I don’t get is why this was allowed to happen. Republicans never have and never would try to dominate the American people or try to control every aspect of our lives. What happened at the Capitol was wrong, but what was the symptom?

Members of the working class had just had enough. Their frustration had blossomed because they had always tried to do the right thing and were still demonized. None of Mr. Trump’s rallies ever exploded in violence unless the opposition showed up and tried to egg them on. No Trump supporters ever burned a building, destroyed someone’s business or beat up innocent people.

There’s another thing I don’t understand. For years the left preached how old white men were the cause of all our problems, and now that’s what they have in the White House. Suddenly it went from being a big issue, to let’s not talk about it. Don’t look over here.

And they also despised wealthy people. Those dirty one percenters.

But their inner circle is made up of the richest people on the planet, so there again, if we don’t talk about it no one will notice that Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and the whole host of tech dudes made a fortune when Americans were down at their lowest. No apologies.

I also don’t understand why the tech companies, the majority of media, newspapers and schools are all run by left-wing thinkers.

And they seem to be in lockstep with the Democrats preventing Americans from going back to work so they can at least make their $50,000 a year and put food on the table. Unlike Jeff Bezos who makes a billion dollars while eating breakfast.

And make no mistake, they are complicit, because have you heard any of these billionaires stand up to Govs. Andrew Cuomo or Gavin Newsom and demand businesses reopen? Never. But they were all barking at Florida because it never closed and now people are flocking there to find sanity somewhere in this upside-down country.

As I’m writing this, the news is flooded with images of the Capitol with Joe Biden becoming the 46th president of the United States. I and about 75 million people chose last week not to watch the mockery.

But we’re all going to suffer the same consequences of a new administration hell bent on changing the country as quickly as possible.

Though President Biden preached he was going to unify the country, his policies are going to divide us more than ever. On one side you’ll have ideologues who will make America last, and on the other will be those trying to hang on to keep America first.

The question is: Who’s going to win this tug of war?

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.