Who’s in charge?

As America struggles through the year 2022, the question everyone should be asking is, who is in charge?

Clearly it is not President Joe Biden. He can hardly complete a sentence, will not answer questions by the press, and his mental capabilities are declining daily.

In light of this, who is the ventriloquist in charge?

According to author and columnist Wayne Allyn Root, we are witnessing the attempted communist takeover of America, and there are three primary groups running the show.

First, there is President Barack Obama and members of hisformer administration, who want to destroy America, the nation’s exceptionalism, capitalism and the middle class.

Second, there is billionaire George Soros, who is sending money everywhere to destroy America, especially to corrupt attorney generals.

Finally, we come to the real culprit, China and the communist party. According to Mr. Root, China is bribing everyone, including politicians of both parties and President Joe Biden.

Why? China wants to rule the world, and it can only succeed if America is destroyed.

So as a free nation, what should we do to survive?

Hang tough and fight fire with fire.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria