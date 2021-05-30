Congressman Salud Carbajal, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and fellow Democrats, whose side are you on?

Israel? Or Iran, Hamas and other terrorist groups?

To begin with, why do you want to enable Iran, the largest state sponsor of terror? How will giving Iran millions of dollars, cancelling their sanctions and entering into a weak Iran deal keep the Middle East peaceful?

Won’t Iran flex its muscles, bully fellow Arab states and finance proxy terrorist groups?

Second, why is your party sending millions of dollars to Palestinians, with no conditions? Won’t the money be used by Hamas and the Palestinian terror groups for bombs, tunnels and missiles and not to improve the lives of Palestinians? Case in point: Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas.

Third, why does your party keep calling for a two-party state? The Palestinian leaders keep cancelling any agreements.

Fourth, why does your party have so little respect for Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East?

President Joe Biden has yet to appoint an ambassador to Israel, but has appointed several cabinet members who dislike Israel. And why do you allow radical anti-Israel members of congress to spew such hatred toward the Jewish state? (The Squad, Bernie Sanders + Elizabeth Warren)

This is not what America is all about.

Finally, why is your party ignoring a biased media, a censoring Big Tech and social media that have taken the side of terrorists?

The truth of the matter, Israel has a God-given right to exist and defend itself, despite what you think.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria