Why is Biden acting this way?

On Sept. 1, President Joe Biden gave one of the most grotesque, divisive national addresses ever given by an American leader. While Mr. Biden claimed to be all about unity, in his speech he attacked and demonized MAGA Republicans and anyone who disagreed with his views.

He labeled MAGA Republicans as “a clear and a present danger to our democracy.” In other words, he wants only one political party in America.

But why is President Biden so intent on causing such chaos? Does he want a civil war? Does he want to cover up all of his failures? Does he want to destroy our republic?

Wake up, America. We have a senile, angry, raging person as president. He is very dangerous and needs to be replaced.

America is a republic, not a fascist country.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria