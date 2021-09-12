Why replace successful policies?

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Lompoc resident Ron Fink said President Joe Biden and his administration have had failures because of their determination to undo everything achieved by President Donald Trump and his administration.

Many people engage in “second guessing” following what they perceive to be a botched decision.

For example, when members of a new administration takes charge in Washington, D.C., the first thing they do is try and undo whatever the previous leadership did because, as is often said, “elections matter.”

Last November a new president was elected, not because he and his VP pick were any better, but because voters were tired of endless tweets.

So the first second guess of this letter is: Maybe it’s better to keep your thumbs in your pocket, especially if you’re trying to get re-elected.

Now to the second guess. When a new administration starts undoing all the work of the team they defeated, in this case the Trump team, maybe it’s better to keep some of the successful policies.

For example, was it really a good idea to open the southern border? Probably not. Tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants have invaded our country each month since without proper vetting.

And was it a good idea to undo a successful strategy to wind down troop engagement while still supporting the Afghanistan forces?

If you think this idea was well thought out by the current president’s team, all you need to do is analyze what happened during the withdrawal. Hundreds of civilians were killed. Many US military members, the first in well over a year and the highest number since 2011, were killed and who knows how many “friendlies,” including American citizens stranded with no way out.

Undoing some decisions by the new administration may have been benign, but others bear some serious scrutiny, aka “second guessing.”

Ron Fink

Lompoc