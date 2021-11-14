Why the push to be vaccinated?

You really have to wonder why the White House is so intent and focused on forcing virtually everyone to take this so-called vaccine.

It’s patently obvious that it doesn’t prevent infection. The disease is very survivable and can be treated with simple, safe drugs like Ivermectin and HCQ.

It has been proven that the best form of immunization is recovery from the infection. (Pfizer people have admitted this).

So why does this administration absolutely insist on pushing this jab on the citizens of this country by force? They are working their way through organizations where they can intimidate large numbers of citizens — the military and others, as well as authorizing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to twist the arms of businesses having over 100 employees.

They will eventually work their way down to very small businesses and put further restrictions on individuals and businesses with vaccine passports, crippling the ability of people to simply live a normal life. Why?

Money is the obvious reason. Pfizer alone has admitted that they expect to sell more than $35 billion worth of jabs this year. The profit on this concoction is reported to be over $20 billion to be shared by two companies.

Now they’re saying that 5- to 11-year- olds should be vaccinated. Why? People in this age group are in very little danger from the virus and often have few or no symptoms. Numerous lies and misinformation are being used to perpetrate this effort.

A large number of people have suspected that something is going on that has nothing to do with the health and well-being of the citizens. Interestingly, in their usual way, government entities have exempted themselves from this edict. Congress, postal workers and some others have been exempted. Why?

Perhaps this is an experiment to see if the citizens can be convinced, intimidated, coerced or forced to allow the central government to inoculate them with something that is unproven, only partially effective, possibly dangerous and who knows what else.

Why are they really doing this?

K. Alan Fox

Santa Barbara