Why we support the United Nations

As members of the Santa Barbara-Tri-Counties Chapter of the United Nations Association-USA, we are frequently asked if the U.N. is still relevant and capable of carrying out its mission and what our organization does. Since United Nations Day is being celebrated on Oct, 24 throughout the U.S. and the world, it is timely to address each of these questions.

Has the U.N. become irrelevant? Reports in the media have highlighted examples of fundamental principles, treaties and international laws agreed to by U.N. member states that are flagrantly violated without consequences other than condemnation by the U.N. secretary general and many, but not all, nations. Recent examples include Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and its subsequent commission of war crimes, the development of nuclear weapons by Iran and North Korea, and human rights violations committed by several countries.

As noted in President Joe Biden’s Sept, 7 speech to the U.N. General Assembly, the organization’s governance structure needs to be reformed, particularly allowing any member of the Security Council to veto actions approved by the overwhelming majority of the 193 member states. However, this should not overshadow all the significant activities the U.N. performs in support of its mission.

Examples that advance the fundamental purposes and principles of the U.N. include: tackling the global food crisis by raising funds to purchase and distribute food assistance through the World Food Program; brokering deals for food production and export of Ukrainian wheat and other agricultural products; meeting the urgent humanitarian needs of the growing number of refugees; fighting preventable diseases through vaccination programs and other interventions administered by the World Health Organization; mitigating climate change; defending human rights in a number of countries; averting natural disasters, such as the salvage of a rusting oil tanker off the coast of Yemen; improving relations between conflicting nations, such as arranging for a meeting between the heads of state for Israel and Turkey to develop collaborative efforts on energy issues; and mitigating conflicts across the world through negotiation of peace agreements and the deployment of UN Peacekeepers to help ensure adherence to the agreements.

What does the United Nations-USA Association (UNA-USA) do?

The UNA-USA is an organization of Americans who believe that our interests and values can best be advanced by supporting the planet’s only truly universal institution: The United Nations. To that end, we:

— Advocate for U.S. funding for the U.N. and support of its priorities.

— Inform people in our community about the work the U.N. is undertaking to prevent and suppress threats to international peace and security, encouraging respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and facilitating cooperation on a broad suite of economic, social, and humanitarian issues.

— And where appropriate, implement U.N. priorities in our community that align with chapter members’ interests and talents.

We also created the Santa Barbara Peace Prize, awarded by our local chapter of the United Nations Association of Santa Barbara. We will be awarding this year’s Prize to ShelterBox USA on Oct. 24, which is international U.N. Day.

Learn more about becoming involved in our nonprofit organization and our Oct. 24 Peace Prize Award event at unasb.org.

Jack Friedlander is vice president of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the United Nations Association-USA (SBUNA-USA) and board member of the Rotary E-Club of World Peace.

Sharon Bryne is president of the SBUNA-USA and executive director of the Montecito Association.

