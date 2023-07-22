WHYTE, Gordon T.

Feb 5, 1949 – June 24, 2023

Gordon passed away at the age of 74 after a brave battle with cancer for the last two years. Men, get your yearly check-ups!

He was born in Long Beach and graduated from Long Beach State. Gordon was a worker and worked many jobs including mowing lawns and at a hardware store as a teenager. He worked at K-Mart in Lancaster, Robinson’s Department store in Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara City College. Gordon worked 27 years for the sheriff’s department as a sergeant at the Santa Barbara County Jail. He also worked at Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez Valley High Schools, the Santa Ynez Feed Store,

and Albertson’s.

He was survived by wife Marian, Son, Brandon Whyte, daughter in law Teresa Zalewski-Whyte, grandson Sam, cats Foxy, Casey, his beloved ‘Baby’, and parrot ‘Toto’. Foxy passed 10 days after Gordon.

Donations to Ridley-Tree Cancer center in Solvang.

Gordon loved sailing, so here’s hoping he has plenty of time to sail after all that hard work.

Sail on Gordon!

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors