WILCOX, William S.

In loving memory of William S. Wilcox.

William “Will” Wilcox retired Navy Seabee and Operations Engineer passed away Friday 6/18/2021. He was 89.

He died at home comfortably in Santa Barbara, Ca. after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer last year.

William was preceeded in death by his parents, brother Arthur and wife Muriel. He is survived by sons Scott and Stephen and 4 grandchildren.

He joined the US Navy in 1951 after growing up in Camden, New Jersey.

His impressive 22-year career as a Navy Seabee included serving with NMCB 6, 4, 9 and 10 in 11 countries throughout the world. His rapid advancement to Chief Petty Officer in 7 years, Senior Chief in 12 years and Master Chief shortly after was remarkable.

After retiring from the Navy in 1973 he, his wife and children lived in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. He went into full retirement after working 13 years at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital as an Engineering Supervisor in 1995.

A celebration of life to be announced at a later time.