New chef at Finch & Fork plans unique Valentine menu

PHOTOS COURTESY FINCH & FORK RESTAURANT

Nathan Lingle, the new executive chef at Finch & Fork in Santa Barbara, is a Maine native who grew up living an organic “farm-to-table” life.

Featuring local wild-foraged ingredients from the land and sea of the Central Coast, a four-course “Wild About You — A Valentine’s Day Dinner” will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Finch & Fork restaurant in the Kimpton Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

Planning the menu is the new executive chef Nathan Lingle, a Maine native who grew up living an organic “farm-to-table” life, where his family gardened, farmed, fished and foraged for their daily meals, utilizing and sourcing from neighbors and local craftspeople.

He brings with him nearly two decades of culinary experience in some of the most prestigious restaurants in the world such as the Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia, where he partnered with celebrated French chef Eric Ripert on the concept for 10 Arts Bistro & Lounge; Ritz-Carlton, Naples; Sagamore Resort and Spa; Cliffhouse Maine; L’Auberge, Del Mar; Costa and Café Lido at Mar Monte Hotel in Santa Barbara; and the Michelin Star-rated Manresa in Los Gatos.

Chef Lingle comes to Finch & Fork most recently from FRINJ Coffee in Goleta, a sustainable agricultural model that pioneers California-grown coffee.

Old Fashioned cocktails are part of the experience at Finch & Fork Blue Wave is among the restaurant’s creative cocktails.

Among items on the “Wild About You” menu are Kabocha Squash Tortellini, Black Trumpet Mushrooms, Purple Sage Bush; Goleta Chantarelle Mushroom Tart, Sheep’s Milk Ricotta; Bay Laurel Smoked Kiri Squash, Green Olive Salsa Verde, Wild Mustard Greens; Ridgeback Shrimp, Roan Mills Porridge, Texture of Fennel, Pressed Pepper; Roasted Rabbit, Winter Carrot, Parsnip, Nettle Chimichurri, Wild Rice Granola; Pine Nut Tart, Thyme Carmel, Spruce Chantilly; and San Martin Chocolate, Carob, Torta, Strawberry, White Sage.

Complementing Chef Lingle’s menu is a world-class wine program showcasing the best of the Central Coast with a selection of more than 100 wines and local beer, along with a thoughtfully curated cocktail menu featuring the classics along with signature libations such as a Maple Old Fashioned, an infusion of maple syrup, Suntory Toki Whiskey and black lemon bitters; the Rosefinch, Malfy Gin Rosa, Compari, Grapefruit and monk fruit; and a Cabrillo Boulevardier, featuring Monkey Shoulder scotch, Campari, Carpano Antica vermouth and orange peel.

The cost for the dinner is $110, and reservations are strongly suggested.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Chef Lingle to the team,” said Richard Cox, Kimpton Canary general manager. “He brings a wonderful wealth of culinary talent to our team, and we look forward to sharing the incredible menus he is crafting with our treasured guests.”

“I am excited to be partnering with local farmers, artisans and fisher people in developing new menu items at Finch & Fork,” said Chef Lingle, “and am looking forward to showcasing the skills of this incredible culinary team.”

