 ‘Wild and Crazy Sale’ next weekend at Magic Castle Cabaret

COURTESY PHOTOS

Lighting is among the items up for sale next weekend at the Magic Castle Cabaret in Montecito.

Something for everyone – from the ridiculous to the sublime to the extremely practical — will be available at the “Wild and Crazy Sale” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14 at the Magic Castle Cabaret, 30 Los Patos Way, Montecito.

Up for sale are collections of items amassed over decades to celebrate holidays, including the spookiest, most favorite holiday of all, Halloween.

There will be more holiday costumes and decorations than you can imagine, including sequined dresses, formal ball gowns, velvet capes, mannequins, balloon toys and even a few stuffed toys, according to a news release.

At left, next weekend’s sale will include sequined jackets. At right, special hats and various clothing will grace the sale.

You can take your parties up a notch and bring some “magic” home with unique bistro table and chair sets, paired with lamps to fit on those little tables with shades for every holiday and some posters. Add some brass and tin trim with the vintage construction items for the man cave.

Catering or event businesses should take note of these items from back of house — China plates, bar glasses, serving trays, a large soft ice cream machine, storage cabinets, office desk, file cabinet and more.

A bar opens at noon.

All sales are final. Cash and credit cards only are accepted.

For more information, call 805-845-0555, email zamagic@aol.com or visit

www.facebook.com/magiccastlecabaretmontecito.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com