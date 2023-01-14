Wildlife photographer to present program at Wildling Museum

PHOTOS © ROY DUNN

This mountain lion was photographed by Roy Dunn, who uses camera trapping technology.

Those who have been following the recent demise of P-22, the popular wild mountain lion in Los Angeles, will find the Jan. 22 program at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature especially timely.

“Capturing Imagery of Our Wild Neighbors” will be presented by wildlife photographer and cinematographer Roy Dunn from 4 to 5 p.m. at the museum located at 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang.

Mr. Dunn will provide a fascinating look behind his work in camera trapping and ethical wildlife photography along with stories behind his photography on view as part of the current Wildling Museum main floor exhibition, “Wildlife on the Edge: Hilary Baker.”

He is well-known for his expertise in capturing incredible images of hummingbirds interacting in flight using high-speed flash techniques and equipment he personally developed as well as his fine art Essence portraiture.

Wildlife photographer and cinematographer Roy Dunn plans ahead for a mountain lion shot, using camera trapping technology.

To explore more of his work, visit www.humanstohummingbirds.com.

More recently, Mr. Dunn has focused his efforts on Southern California mountain lion conservation. Using state-of-the-art camera traps, which

he helped develop, he has captured images and high-definition footage of these apex predators in and around Los Angeles at night, including the world-famous P-22.

Mr. Dunn is an advocate for ethical wildlife photography, and his mountain lion footage has appeared in Apple TV’s landmark series “Earth at Night in Color” as well as the recently released “America the Beautiful” on Disney+/NatGeo.

Mr. Dunn is Australian, and following his electrical studies at university in Australia, he began his career in 1983 doing microchip design in London. He became a global technical marketing manager in electronic design automation, which brought him and his wife to the U.S. in 1996.

At left, Roy Dunn took this photo, of a Gray Fox pair (Urocyon cinereoargenteus) in 2018 above Los Angeles, It’s a digital photographic print on aluminum. At right, Mr. Dunn took this photo of a bobcat (Lynx rufus) with its woodrat (Neotoma) prey in 2018 in Glendale. This is a digital photographic print on aluminum.

Since then, he has consulted in many areas: radio-frequency identification for histology, high-speed photographic flash design and advanced technology application. He now consults solely with Hadland Imaging Inc., solutions for all high-speed imaging requirements from 20 up to 20 million frames per second.

Mr. Dunn’s lifelong passion for photography has seen him perform workshops and research projects for Canon, and he has presented to numerous natural history and photography organizations.

He also helps with the annual short course on high-speed imaging at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He now shoots Sony cameras and Cognisys camera traps exclusively and regards himself as “the luckiest guy alive.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com