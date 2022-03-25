Wild rumpus at Santa Maria Public Library

SANTA MARIA — Young children will get to pretend they’re exploring the island from Maurice Sendak’s classic book “Where the Wild Things Are!” during a 45-minute read and play at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The program, which is designed for toddlers and up to 5-year-old children and their caregivers, will take place at 4 p.m. Monday at the library’s Altrusa Theater in its Youth Services division. No registration is required, and kids don’t have to have previous knowledge of Mr. Sendak’s book or theater experience.

The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

As the kids explore the imaginary island, they will travel on the ocean and dance with monsters. Content creation and presentation are provided by PCPA, the community theater group based at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

For more information, go to www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call the library’s Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.

— Dave Mason