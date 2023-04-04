Wilderness Spirit Brunch to honor advocate, cougar P-22

SOLVANG — Wildlife advocate Beth Pratt and famous cougar P-22 will be honored during the Wilderness Spirit Brunch, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at Craft House at Corque, 420 Alisal Road, Solvang.

Ms. Pratt is the California regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation.

The brunch will feature a buffet and a bloody Mary and mimosa bar.

There will be a live auction for an Alaskan cruise, a Santa Ynez getaway with gourmet wine and dining outings, and more.

The event is being presented by the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang.

Tickets cost $150 for the general admission and $250 for VIP admission, which includes a reception with Ms. Pratt at 10:15 a.m.

To purchase, go to wildlingmuseum.org/news/2023-wilderness-spirit-brunch.

— Dave Mason