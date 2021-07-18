Wilderness Youth Project welcomes new board members





COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Brook Eiler will be joining the Board of Trustees as a new member this year. Center, Chris Ragland will be joining the board as a new trustee this year. At right, Lena Morán-Acereto will be returning to the Board of Trustees this year after a brief leave of absence.

The Wilderness Youth Project has announced the addition of Brook Eiler and Chris Ragland, as well as returning member Lena Morán-Acereto, to its board of trustees.

The WYP provides Santa Barbara County youth with many opportunities to connect with nature.

The WYP works with thousands of children on a weekly basis through its summer camps, nature preschool, afterschool programs and a public school program known as “Bridge to Nature.”

Members of the Board of Trustees oversee finances, fundraising and governance of the organization, while also acting as ambassadors in the community.



In addition to the three new board members, the Board of Trustees includes Amy Schneider, Anthony Rogers, April Price, Carrie Kappel, Graciela Cabello, Kyra Rogers and Laura Russell.

“Brook, Chris and Lena are three of the reasons that our community is a great place for kids to grow up,” WYP Executive Director Dan Fontaine said in a statement. “Recruiting them to the board will help us serve children even more fully.

For more information on WYP, visit wyp.org.

