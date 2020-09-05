Wildfire readiness meeting next week

MONTECITO — The Montecito Emergency Response and Recovery Action Group will hold an emergency preparedness meeting next week.

The meeting, conducted via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, will include presentations from Montecito Fire Protection District Chief Kevin Taylor and Division Chief Alan Widling. Officials will focus on wildfire preparations during the pandemic, as well as the county’s Ready! Set! Go! Action plan, according to a news release.

The meeting can be viewed by visiting https://zoom.us/j/2679880107 with a Meeting ID of 267 988 0170.

— Mitchell White