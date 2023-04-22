Wildflowers focus of field trip at UC Sedgwick Reserve

FYI

“Wildflowers of the Blueschist Trail,” a pop-up field trip at the UC Sedgwick Reserve, will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information, visit www.syvnature.org.

“Wildflowers of the Blueschist Trail,” a pop-up field trip at the UC Sedgwick Reserve, will take place with Margie Popper, John Evarts and other special guests from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Participation is limited to 18. Good physical condition and good balance are essential for this trip.

To register for the Santa Ynez Valley Natural Historical Society trip, call 805-693-5683 or email syvnhs@syvnature.org

The fee is $10 for SYVNHS members and $25 for nonmembers with all proceeds going to Sedgwick Reserve.

Ms. Popper and her husband, Mr. Evarts, are avid students of natural history and experienced trip leaders. They are retired publishers and contributing authors for Cachuma Press, which was known for its natural history and gardening titles, such as “Oaks of California” and “California Native Plants for the Garden.”

They are Sedgwick Reserve docents, NatureTrack docents and co-founders of the Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society in 2000.

The Blueschist Trail is one of the most floristically diverse and geologically intriguing hiking routes on the entire 5,900-acre UC Sedgwick Reserve. This field trip will traverse oak woodlands, coastal sage scrub, chaparral, grasslands and serpentine outcrops while crossing the dramatic Little Pine fault zone.

Along the trail, hikers will see a rich variety of flowering plants, some of which are common and others that are very narrow endemics. There is even a small waterfall, courtesy of the heavy precipitation this past winter. Geology enthusiasts will get to see a fine exposure of blueschist, a special rock within the Franciscan Formation.

The entire loop is 4.5 miles, with an elevation gain of more than 700 feet. There are four creek crossings over shallow water, and they entail walking across short, wide planks over the stream. Since parts of the trail are steep and/or rutted in some sections, hikers are strongly advised to bring trekking poles, sturdy boots and patience.

A slightly shortened version of the hike will be available for anyone who feels that they can’t complete the entire loop, but even the shorter version of the trip will involve the stream crossings and some steep sections of trail. This is not a trip for novice hikers. If you have questions, text Mr. Evarts at 805-350-4280.

Hikers are advised to bring ample water and a large snack or light lunch for the planned stop at a viewpoint on the trail. Trekking poles and good shoes (water-resistant are suggested) are strongly advised. If you own a high-clearance AWD or 4WD vehicle, use those to get to the trailhead, where parking is limited.

Directions to the meet-up location at the reserve and the entrance gate code will be emailed to registrants.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com