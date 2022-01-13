SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering a free Wildlife Explorers Program to connect youth with nature.

Led by California Naturalist Susan Tuttle, the program will feature nature activities each week for kids ages 5 to 10 accompanied by an adult. This bilingual program takes place at the Cabin at Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St., Santa Maria.

Participants can attend the Wildlife Explorers Program from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 19 through Feb. 23.

Space is limited, and registration is required at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. No repeat registrations are allowed because the city wants as many people as possible to experience this program.

For more information, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Dave Mason