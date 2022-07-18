Wildling freebie

No charge for Summer Family Day at Solvang museum

You can expect some fairytale magic during the annual free Summer Family Aug. 14 at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang. During the special day, Parties and Paint by Kate will be back for a fairy visit and eco-glitter tattoos.



The second annual free Summer Family Day is taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang.

Included will be a fairy visit and eco glitter tattoos by Parties and Paint by Kate from 1 to 3 p.m., art activities for all ages and more.

Among the art activities will be drop-in rock painting with teaching artist Kathy Badrak. Attendees will be able to take a rock home and also leave one at the Wildling to beautify the surrounding sidewalks and share their art with Solvang visitors.

Parties and Paint by Kate is back for this year's Summer Family Day at the Wildling Museum.



“We are thrilled to open our doors for our second annual Summer Family Day at the Wildling Museum,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, executive director. “We feel it is important to invite the community to visit with art and activities that all ages can enjoy.”

Guests will also have the chance to explore the current museum exhibitions: “Fire and Ice: Our Changing Landscape”; “Recent Acquisitions”; “Prints from the Permanent Collection” and “A Mighty Oak: An Oak Habitat Mural” by John Iwerks. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience the ongoing “Portals and Pathways” installation by artist Kerrie Smith in the Michele Kuelbs Tower Gallery.

Sponsoring the event is the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation.

The Wildling Museum is located at 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang.

Visitors enjoy Wildling exhibits during the 2021 Summer Family Day.

Drop-in rock painting for all ages is among the activities at Summer Family Day.



