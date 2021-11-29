Wildling Marketplace

Solvang museum’s special event returns Sunday

Joellen Chrones created this fused glass mirror, which is part of the Wildling Museum’s Holiday Marketplace.

Jewelry artist Anne Miller is among the artisans who will be selling goods at the 10th annual Holiday Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang.

Guests will enjoy one-of-a-kind shopping featuring local artisans and unique gifts that celebrate wildlife, nature and the outdoors while sipping cider and tasting holiday treats.

Admission is free. All sales help support the Wildling Museum and local artists.

COURTESY PHOTO From left are a copper “Reminder” hanging designed by Gretchan Foran, a ceramic loon vessel by Lou Ann Smith and an amethyst necklace by Ellen Albertoni/A9 Designs. Center, Karen Greenberg’s jewelry will be among the handcrafted goods at the Wildling Museum Holiday Marketplace. At right, above are a fox planter from the Wildling Museum gift store, a live edge wood bowl by Gabriel Bustamonte, and a silver and pearl necklace by Anne Miller.

“I am so looking forward to seeing all of the Wilding community again in person for this lovely holiday event,” Ms. Miller told the News-Press. “I enjoy sharing my handcrafted jewelry pieces with everyone.”

Her distinctive designs incorporate sea glass and a variety of natural gems, including freshwater pearls and turquoise.

Copper artist Gretchen Foran will also be among the artists in attendance.

“My copper ‘Reminders’ are perfect gifts for loved ones, and I am looking forward to visiting with the Christmas shoppers coming to the museum,” said Ms. Foran.

Papermaker and artist Barbara Booth’s goods will be among the offerings at the marketplace.

Erica Miller, who makes handcrafted greeting cards for all occasions and holidays, said, “Some of the cards have original watercolor artwork. They have been created with multiple crafting techniques, including paper cutting, rubber stamping, hand coloring, hand painting, embossing, folding, etc.”

Other featured local artists and vendors include Ellen Albertoni, jewelry; Kathy Badrak, gourd art and basketry; Barbara Booth, paper arts; Gabriel Bustamante, woodworking; Joellen Chrones, fused glass; Linda Estrada, quilting and textile art; Karen Greenberg, jewelry; Lou Ann Smith, pottery; and Janice Stone, jewelry and pottery.

Prints and books by select artists on view in the current exhibitions will also be available. Wildling members receive special discounts on select Museum Store items.

“We’re thrilled to bring back this favorite museum tradition in person again for the first time since 2019,” Lauren Sharp, Wildling Museum assistant director, told the News-Press. “This event is always a fun opportunity to shop locally and purchase handmade goods directly from local makers, supporting both the artists and the Wildling Museum.”

