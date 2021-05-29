Wildling Museum announces new board





COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Dr. Susan Plummer; center, Gail Peterson; At right, Dr. Robert Lilley.

SOLVANG — The Wildling Museum has elected five new board members and one returning member.

Artist Holli Harmon of Goleta was appointed to the board in 2020 to fill a vacant seat and will serve her term through 2022. She is the chair of the museum’s Exhibitions and Arts Committee, and she recently helped create “The Nature of Clouds” installation in the Tower Gallery space.

Another new member, Sam Cohen, brings his experience serving as the current government affairs and legal officer for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and his involvement on various professional boards.

Belinda Hart of Solvang is also joining the museum’s board. Ms. Hart moved to Solvang after retiring from her work at a San Francisco investment advisory firm.

Dr. Susan Plummer of Santa Ynez is joining the board after recently retiring from her role as the director of the Santa Barbara Alliance for Living and Dying Well. She is a licensed psychotherapist who has had her own practice for 25 years.





At left, Belinda Hart; center, Holli Harmon; at right Sam Cohen.

The fifth new board member is Dr. Robert Lilley, a retired professor, research engineer and Director of the Avionics Engineering Center at Ohio University. Dr. Lilley moved to Santa Barbara in 1997 and retired from Northrop-Grumman in 2016, though he still consults in aviation electronics and navigation.

The board of directors will see the return of Gail Peterson of Carpinteria, who took a short hiatus from the board due to term limits. Prior to her break from the position, Ms. Peterson served as the secretary of the board, which she has now resumed.

— Madison Hirneisen