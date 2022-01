Out of an abundance of caution, the Wildling Museum, 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang, is closing to the public through Jan. 24.

“We will continue to assess Santa Barbara County Covid-19 cases and act accordingly, but at this time hope to resume regular operations later this month,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, executive director. “We will continue to keep you informed here and on our website, or you can reach us at the office at 805-688-1082 to confirm current hours.”

– Marilyn McMahon