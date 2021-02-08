Wildling Museum hosts Earth Day poetry contest

Earth Day this year is April 22. During the Santa Barbara Earth Day celebration, the Community Environmental Council will be discussing climate leadership.

COURTESY PHOTOS

Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, former poet laureate of Santa Barbara, will be a judge during the Wildling Museum’s Earth Day poetry contest.

SOLVANG — The Wildling Museum is inviting people of all ages to participate in a poetry contest with the theme “Why Earth Day Matters.”

The contest is open to all Santa Barbara County residents, and the deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. March 22.

Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, former poet laureate of Santa Barbara, will be the judge of the competition, and the top three poems will be read and announced at the Santa Barbara Earth Day virtual celebration April 22.

During the 2021 Earth Day celebration, the Community Environmental Council will be focused on climate leadership.

For more information on the contest and to submit a poem, visit wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-poetry-competition-why-earth-day-matters.

— Madison Hirneisen