Wildling Museum launches summer series

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang announced its upcoming discussion series: “Bio/Mass: Summer Artist Talks.”

The three-part Zoom series will highlight six artists from the Wildling’s current exhibition, “Bio/Mass: Contemporary Meditations on Nature,” in conversation with one another — Karen Kitchel and Catherine Eaton Skinner, Scott Chatenever and Dorothy Churchill-Johnson, and Maria Rendón and Sommer Roman.

All discussions will take place from 4 to 5 p.m.

The first discussion between artists Karen Kitchel and Catherine Eaton Skinner will take place July 20.

Aug. 24 will feature a conversation between artists Scott Chatenever and Dorothy Churchill-Johnson.

Artists Maria Rendón and Sommer Roman will have their discussion Sept. 1.

The artists featured in the Wildling’s current exhibition, “Bio/Mass: Contemporary Meditations on Nature,” use a diverse range of media including sculpture, found materials, ceramic, encaustic, mixed media and painting.

Through this series, participants are invited to learn more about each artist’s individual practice and their process as observers and interpreters of the natural world around them, according to a Wildling news release. The suggested donation for each of these virtual programs is $5.

To register, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-summer-artist-talks. Email info@wildlingmuseum.org or call 805-686-8315 with any questions.

