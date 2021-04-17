Wildling Museum opens this weekend

SOLVANG — The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511-B Mission Drive, is opening to the public this weekend.

For the first few weeks, the Solvang museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. Additional days will be added soon.

In the meantime, members can visit by appointment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays by contacting Julie Mock at julie@wildlingmuseum.org.

Masks, social distancing and cleaning protocols will be in place to adhere to Santa Barbara County and CDC guidelines.

For more information, visit wildlingmuseum.org.

— Marilyn McMahon