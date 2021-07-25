Wildling Museum plans open house



Face painting by Parties and Paint by Kate will be part of the Summer Open House Aug. 29 at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature. At right, the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is at 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang, is inviting the public to a Summer Open House from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 29.

Included will be face painting by Parties and Paint by Kate from 2 to 4 p.m., activities and more.

Admission to the museum is free during the event hours.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet some of the artists featured in the current museum exhibitions, “Bio/Mass: Contemporary Meditations on Nature” and “Art from the Trail: Exploring the Natural Beauty of Santa Barbara County.”

Food will be available from AR Catering’s food truck.

“We are excited to host our first in-person event at the museum since COVID,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, executive director. “We feel it is important that our open house be something fun that the whole community can enjoy with a little something for everyone.”

For more information, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-summer-open-house.

