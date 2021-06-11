Wildling Museum plans plein air weekend

KEVIN GLEASON

This is Kevin Gleason’s “Fall Colors Ellwood Bluffs.”

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is planning its Plein Air Painting Weekend with artists Kevin Gleason and Libby Smith.

Ms. Smith will demonstrate her technique June 26, followed by Mr. Gleason on June 27.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

LIBBY SMITH IMAGE

This is LIbby Smith’s “Spring House Aqueduct La Purisima.”

Ms. Smith and Mr. Gleason are among the 27 local artists featured in the

Solvang museum’s Valley Oak Gallery exhibit,“Art from the Trail: Exploring the Natural Beauty of Santa Barbara County.”

The exhibit celebrates the Central Coast’s outdoor treasures.

A key goal of the exhibition is to raise awareness of the wealth of trails in Santa Barbara County and to inspire people to explore them, while encouraging a healthier lifestyle.

The exhibit is in partnership with Healthy People Healthy Trails and the Santa Barbara County Trails Council,

Trails highlighted in the show range from the South Coast to Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc Valley.

COURTESY PHOTO

Kevin Gleason will talk about his approach to plein air June 27.

LIBBY SMITH PHOTO

Artist Libby Smith will demonstrate her plein air technique June 26 during a Wildling Museum of Art and Nature event.

They include trails located at Carpinteria Bluffs, Goleta’s Lake Los Carneros and Ellwood Mesa, to La Purisima State Historic Park, Lake Cachuma and many more.

Ms. Smith, a Kansas City, Mo., native who grew up in Los Angeles, attended UCSB, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s of fine arts with an emphasis in drawing.

The Goleta resident taught painting and drawing for 31 years at Santa Barbara City College and for seven years at the college’s School of Extended Learning.

In 2016, she retired from teaching and now works primarily outdoors on landscape painting, often with her friends.

Mr. Gleason said his art combines his greatest loves: “exploring beautiful wild places on foot and drawing with a paintbrush.”

Besides being a landscape painter, he teaches art at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

For more information, email info@wildlingmuseum.org or call the museum at 805-686-8315.

