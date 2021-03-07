Wildling Museum presents new installations in virtual event

COURTESY PHOTOS

Artist Holli Harmon creates “The Nature of Clouds” in the Wildling’s tower gallery. The installation suspends a pine tree, moss balls and chandelier crystals in a dreamy cloud-filled environment.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will give attendees a backstage look at its latest installations during “Art Through the Window: A Conversation with Holli Harmon & Nicole Strasburg.”

The virtual program is set for 4 to 5 p.m. March 24.

Because the museum can’t welcome guests inside just yet, it invited Ms. Harmon and Ms. Strasburg to create installations to be viewed from outside the Wildling’s windows, located at 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang.

The two artists will talk about the process of creating these custom works of art in the online presentation.

Artist Nicole Strasburg details papercut fox silhouettes to view through the Wildling’s windows.

Nicole Strasburg’s work is illuminated at night, creating a sense of wonder.

“I plan to focus on how an artist uses materials to express and communicate a story,” Ms. Harmon said in a news release. “We’ll look at what an art installation entails — and how we got to this point.”

Ms. Harmon’s work, “The Nature of Clouds,” is in the Wildling’s tower gallery. A young Norfolk Island pine tree is suspended from the ceiling and surrounded by cumulus clouds, chandelier crystals and kokedama moss balls.

The installation will be up through fall.

Ms. Strasburg’s “Wintering: A Fox Tale” is a series of papercut fox silhouettes, illuminated at night and designed to bring joy and intrigue to passersby. It is available to view through spring.

The suggested donation for the virtual event is $5. To register, visit wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-art-through-the-window.

For more information, contact the museum at info@wildlingmuseum.org or 805-686-8315.

email: anhanshaw@newspress.com