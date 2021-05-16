Wildling Museum to honor Richard Salas

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Wildling Museum of Art & Nature will be holding a virtual celebration next month to honor wildlife photographer Richard Salas with its Wilderness Spirit Award.

Shown here is Richard Salas’ photograph, “Sea Lions,” which is part of the Wildling Museum’s permanent collection.

The event, scheduled for 4 p.m. June 6, will highlight underwater footage from Mr. Salas’ photography adventures. Attendees will learn more about his impact as an advocate for the ocean and all its inhabitants, hear from those Mr. Salas has impacted in the community, and also enjoy a presentation from Mr. Salas himself, according to a news release.

Tickets are sold per household, with all proceeds helping support the museum.

Ticket packages include: $50 Household Ticket, offering online event access; $150 Household Ticket, offering online access and benefits, including one bottle of one, an 8×10 inch matted print of Mr. Salas’ photograph, “Sea Lions,” from the museum’s collection; and $250 Household Ticket, offering online access and benefits, including a coffee table book featuring Mr. Salas’ work, one bottle of wine, and a private museum tour on a date in 2021.

To purchase tickets, visit https://crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation?ApiKey=pub_151c3146-9973-11e7-afbe-024e165d44b3&WidgetId=8251393&blm_aid=8763397.

— Mitchell White