Wildling Museum to reopen to the public

The Wildling Museum in Solvang announced that it will reopen to the public beginning Nov. 7.
New modified public walk-in hours will be Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will enjoy access to a new exhibition in the Valley Oak Gallery honoring the Wildling’s 20-year history.
Also “20/20: A Retrospective” will be on view through Feb. 14, 2021. The recently extended main floor exhibition, “Starry Nights: Visions of the Night Sky,” will be on view through Jan. 31, 2021.
The museum will assess Santa Barbara County COVID-19 reports regularly and may adjust hours over time. Visitor information is regularly updated on the Wildling Museum’s website at www.wildlingmuseum.org/visit.
Current Wildling Museum members may also visit by appointment beginning on Wednesday. Current members may schedule appointments to visit Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by contacting Julie Mock at julie@wildlingmuseum.org or by calling 805-688-1082.