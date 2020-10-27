Wildling Museum to reopen to the public

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Wildling Museum will reopen to the public beginning Nov. 7. Modified public hours will be on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New modified public walk-in hours will be Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will enjoy access to a new exhibition in the Valley Oak Gallery honoring the Wildling’s 20-year history.

Also “20/20: A Retrospective” will be on view through Feb. 14, 2021. The recently extended main floor exhibition, “Starry Nights: Visions of the Night Sky,” will be on view through Jan. 31, 2021.

The museum will assess Santa Barbara County COVID-19 reports regularly and may adjust hours over time. Visitor information is regularly updated on the Wildling Museum’s website at www.wildlingmuseum.org/visit.

Current Wildling Museum members may also visit by appointment beginning on Wednesday. Current members may schedule appointments to visit Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by contacting Julie Mock at julie@wildlingmuseum.org or by calling 805-688-1082.