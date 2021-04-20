Wildling reopens

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSWildling Museum of Art and Nature reopened to visitors last weekend in Solvang. The art varies from Catherine Eaton Skinner’s “Bird Screen V” (2021) to Sommer Roman “Sighting no. 179” (2017) and Holli Harmon’s “The Nature of Clouds.” Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The museum is at 1511-B Mission Drive. Admission is free for museum members, youths 17 and younger, and military personnel. For adult nonmembers, the price is $5. For more information, go to wildlingmuseum.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST next post Five ways to ease your stress during COVID-19 Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.