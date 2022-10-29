Female retreat at Alisal Ranch to focus on ‘spirit of women of the Wild West’

ALISAL RANCH PHOTO

Horseback riding will be part of the adventure for Wildwonder, a retreat for women 18 and older at Alisal Ranch in Solvang.

Alisal Ranch, the sprawling 10,500-acre luxury working dude ranch in Santa Ynez Valley, will host the first-ever Wildwonder — a women’s retreat to “embrace the spirit of the women of the Wild West who are unafraid to try something new and explore uncharted territory.

The event from Nov. 6 through 9 will feature female artisans, chefs, winemakers, cowgirls, wellness leaders and more to celebrate the modern woman by learning from leading lady pioneers who tell their stories and share their skills with guests.

The “Wildwonder” experience for those 18 and older includes:

— Breakfast ride and brunch demonstration led by Waylynn Lucas, Food Network judge, cookbook author and cowgirl.

— Cowgirl campfire under the stars with Joe Dickson of Grit, Grace, Grow.

— Intention-setting workshops, guided hikes, and a yoga class led by Jill Thiry, founder of Club Change and a Rancho La Puerta instructor.

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, The Wildwonder experience includes dinner with Chef Suzanne Tracht, chef and owner of Jar restaurant in Los Angeles. At right, the event will feature coastal wine tasting with Caroline Juen, founder of Love and Loathing Los Angeles and Best Coast.

At left, Jill Thiry, founder of Club Change, will lead yoga sessions at the retreat. At right, breakfast ride and brunch demonstration will be led by Waylynn Lucas, Food Network judge, cookbook author and cowgirl.

— Ranch-inspired charcuterie board making with Katelyn Cattaneo, owner and founder of Cattaneo Brothers.

— Private trunk show with Jen’s Pirate Booty.

— Hatband workshop with Jaime Haskell, owner of Lovely Bird.

— Wine tasting with Brooke Carhartt, winemaker at Carhartt Family Wines,

— Pizza making with Rachel Greenspan, owner of Bettina in Santa Barbara.

— Dinner with Chef Suzanne Tracht, chef and owner of Jar restaurant in Los Angeles.

— Line dancing.

— Best coast wine tasting with Caroline Juen, founder of Love and Loathing Los Angeles and Best Coast.

— Wine tasting with Sonja Magdevski, creator of Casa Dumetz.

Guests will also get to enjoy Alisal Ranch’s signature breakfast ride, which takes riders through the rolling hills of the property via horseback or hayride to a historic adobe where an al fresco, chef-prepared breakfast awaits. Room bookings include western-themed accommodations, all meals, all non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive list of alcoholic beverages, one horseback ride, all scheduled Wildwonder group event activities, an extensive event swag bag and a Lovely Bird hat with custom hat band.

The cost is $880/night for single occupancy ($2,640 for three nights) and $1,260/night for double occupancy ($3,780 for three nights).

A Western environment is maintained at Alisal Ranch.

Reservations can be made by calling 800-425-4725 or at www.alisalranch.com.

