WILHELM, Raymond Lester

Raymond Lester Wilhelm passed away peacefully on Saturday May 29, 2021 at home in Carlsbad, California. He was the husband of Wilma Elizabeth Wilhelm. They shared 60 years of marriage together.

Born June 6, 1928 in Davenport, Iowa, he was the son of Lester and Mary Wilhelm. He graduated from Nathan Hale High School where he was a star member of the debate team. Ray is a veteran of the Korean War, where he was a Corporal in the Medical Cr. 196th Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army. After attending Marquette University, he worked for the Delco Electronics division of General Motors for over 35 years in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Goleta, California. Ray traveled the world, loved to cook, played the organ and accordion, as well as bridge with friends and was an avid walker.

Ray is survived by his wife Wilma, his daughters Loretta Rieth (Jeff Rieth), Cari Wilhelm (Kotaro Motomura) and Michelle Turner (Carl Stuart Turner), and his grandsons Mark Rieth, Gunnar Rieth, Samuel Turner and Owen Turner. He is predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Howard Wilhelm.

A memorial will be held at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California.

His family would like to thank the UCSD Moores Cancer Clinic team and LightBridge Hospice for their compassionate care.

Ray’s humor, love of life and kindness will be missed by all.