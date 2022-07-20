WILKE, Robert Paul

n July 17, 2022, Robert Paul Wilke died peacefully in his sleep. Bob was born to Edward and Helen Wilke on January 16, 1929, in Clintonville, WI. He graduated from Carroll College and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He moved with his wife, Ginny, to Santa Barbara to work for Raytheon, a position he held for 38 years. After losing Ginny to a heartbreaking battle with cancer in 1991, Bob remarried in 1995. He and Helen (Harper McBurney) Wilke shared many happy years together. Bob loved the Lord, serving others, and especially “keeping the whole world singing.” All who knew him have lived richer lives for the joy, kindness, and music he shared.

Bob is predeceased by his parents, brother, and wife Virginia Mae Fenske Wilke. He is missed by his loving wife Helen Wilke and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In reflecting on his full and happy life, we echo his own words: “Thanks be to God for all of His blessings!”

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 23, at 2 pm at First Presbyterian Church (21 E. Constance St. Santa Barbara). Gifts to honor Bob’s life may be made to Unity Shoppe, St. Jude’s, or a charity of your choosing.