WILKES, Glenn Curtis

March 1, 1942 – May 9, 2020

Glenn Wilkes passed away peacefully at Serenity House on May 9. He was born in Neenah, Wisconsin and moved to Solvang, CA in 1957. After graduating from Santa Ynez High School he served 4 years in the US Air Force and was trained as an Electronic Technician. He was honorably discharged.

Glenn worked at the Southern CA Gas Company and was a heavy equipment operator for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, watching the Green Bay Packers and Nascar racing. But he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends most of all. We will all miss his conversations and stories.

He is survived by his daughters, Crystal and Tracy Wilkes, brothers David, (Sandie) Gerald, and Scott (Rindy) Wilkes, nephews James, Jared, and Tyler and nieces Katie, Chelsea and Ashley. His grandchildren are Raquel, Caitlyn, Chloe and Kaia and great grandchildren are Sophia, Makayla and Jaslene. He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Leslie Wilkes.

Serenity House and SB Visiting Nurse and Hospice in Santa Barbara provided exceptional care in Glenn’s final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA Health or Serenity House.

A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held at Hans Christian Andersen Park,

in Solvang Saturday, Aug 1 at 10:30 am.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors