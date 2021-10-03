WILKIE, Michael L.

1941 – 2021

Michael Wilkie, a businessman and resident of Chicago, died unexpectedly on September 16, 2021 at the age of 80. Michael is survived by his wife, Teri Wilkie, his children Serena, Grant, Austin, Parker and his step-children Constantine, Christian, Alexander and Victoria; his five grandchildren Judah, Ajah, Helanie, Alexandra and Thomas; his sister and brother-in-law Bonnie and Jon Henricks, as well as his nieces and nephews and their families.

Michael was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 21, 1941 to Leighton and Adele Wilkie. He grew up at Willow Brook, a dairy farm in Long Grove, Illinois, as well as Montecito, California. He attended high school at Le Rosey, a Swiss international school in Rolle, Switzerland, as well as Black Fox Military Academy in Los Angeles, California. Michael became an avid swimmer at Black Fox, then went on to attend the University of Southern California. He graduated from USC with a major in Business, then moved on to work for his family business, DoALL, an industrial machine tool manufacturer and distributor. Michael worked for and ran the business for over 60 years, this year being his 60th.

Michael was a loving husband, father, and brother. He was also an avid swimmer. At Black Fox Academy, he was fastest in the United States in the 200M freestyle in his age group. He went on to swim for USC’s swim team at the collegiate level, along with his brother-in-law Jon Henricks. Michael was a tremendous free diver and spearfisherman. He traveled around the world diving and spearfishing with his lifelong friend Jay Riffe. They competed and represented the United States in two international championships. Michael loved to travel and experience all adventures of life, and he always wanted to see, know and share more about the wonders of life just like his father and mother, Leighton and Adele, did. He had stories and a presence that could command a room with everyone’s respect and admiration. He would share and pass along his knowledge and experiences with his friends and family, who will carry on stories about his amazing life. Michael will be deeply missed by his family and friends who all knew and loved him.

All services are private. For information call (708) 456-8300 or visit www.cumberlandchapels.com. To plant a memorial tree in honor of Michael L. Wilkie, please click on that website’s link to Heartfelt Sympathies Store.