Will 2023 be better?

Soon the year 2023 will be here. What will what does it look like? Will there be changes?

Will the Biden administration get serious about the southern border? Will it do more to stop the invasion of drugs, illegals, sex trafficking, and terrorists?

Second, will the Congress and President Joe Biden be more responsible economically? Or will they continue to spend like drunken sailors while

average Americans are struggling to pay their bills? Doesn’t reckless, excessive spending cause inflation?

Third, will the mainstream media and social media keep average Americans well informed? Or will they continue to censor, manipulate, or omit what is really happening as they did with the Hunter Biden laptop, thereby keeping half of America in the dark?

Hopefully 2023 will be an historic year during which our leaders will turn things around and do what is best for America.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria