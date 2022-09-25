Will the pandemic ever really be over?

Some of China’s most populated cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, have been locked down, opened and locked down again over the past few months.

China’s communist rulers have decreed that COVID-19 must be completely eradicated from their cities, towns,and villages before “normalcy” returns. That may be awhile, but President Xi Jinping has declared a policy of zero COVID in the entire country.

It does make one wonder what the Chinese know about this virus that we don’t.

In any case, President Xi seems likely to continue the on-again, off-again lockdowns at least through the upcoming 20th National Chinese Communist Party Congress, whereupon he is expected to win an unprecedented third five-year term.

Conversely, and taking a page from Yogi Berra’s playbook, President Joe Biden declared “The pandemic is over,” on Sept. 18 during a “60 Minutes” interview on CBS. Mr. Biden did add afterward, however, that COVID was still “a problem,” that there was still “a lot of work” to do before getting back to what may pass as “normal.”

But even though it’s “over,” that didn’t mean the administration was going to give up its chokehold on the federal workforce, the military or any company unlucky enough to be involved in a federal project. Oh no, those vaccine mandates were going to stay in place until it’s really over.

Which means, of course, that — to paraphrase baseball great Yogi Berra — “it ain’t over until it’s over.” And over President Biden’s dead body will it be over until he and his administrative fetishists say that it’s really over.

The clean sweep of federal employees and military members (hint: mostly those who probably didn’t or won’t vote for Democrats this time around… or ever) who can’t, won’t, refuse to or just don’t want to get themselves vaccinated isn’t over yet. Once the legions of malcontents are removed from their respective jobs and positions because they’ve refused to toe the line and take the jab, then — and only then — will the pandemic really be really over.

Really.

Just last week, for example, the Biden administration went to court to argue that it has the executive power to impose a COVID-19 vaccination mandate by virtue of the government having an interest in avoiding illness-related disruptions. Since President Biden is the “CEO of the federal workforce,” administration lawyers contend that the president has the power to mandate anything that may further the health and safety of said workforce.

OK, but what does that mean for the policy that continues to promote vaccines for the entire population, including any child over the age of 6? Do they know that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of post-COVID-19 vaccine-linked heart inflammation have risen dramatically among young males?

The stats show that within a week of receiving the vaccine, one in 23,500 males ages 12 to 15 develop a heart inflammation (myocarditis or pericarditis), as do one in 14,000 males between the ages of 16 and 17. Those figures go up when booster shots are included.

The above incidents are alarming and indicate that it is more dangerous for a healthy teenager to receive a vaccine or booster shot than it is for him to be infected with the COVID-19 virus.

In the face of the above statistics, a large group of doctors and scientists from 34 different countries (Spain, Italy, Portugal, Holland, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Hungary, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Austria, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Peru, Honduras, Guatemala, Colombia, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Israel, Canada, the U.S., the U.K and India) joined together and issued the following worldwide statement:

“We, the medical doctors and scientists from all over the world, declare that there is an international medical crisis due to the diseases and deaths co-related to the administration of products known as ‘COVID-19 vaccines.’

“We are currently witnessing an excess in mortality in those countries where the majority of the population has received the so-called ‘COVID-19 vaccines’. To date, this excess mortality has neither been sufficiently investigated nor studied by national and international health institutions.

“The large number of sudden deaths in previously healthy young people who were inoculated with these ‘vaccines’, is particularly worrying, as is the high incidence of miscarriages and perinatal deaths, which have not been investigated.

“A large number of adverse side effects, including hospitalizations, permanent disabilities and deaths related to the so-called ‘COVID-19 vaccines’, have been reported officially. The registered number has no precedent in world vaccination history.

“Examining the reports on CDC’s VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System), the U.K.’s Yellow Card System, the Australian Adverse Event Monitoring System, Europe’s EudraVigilance System and the WHO’s VigiAccess Database, to date there have been more than 11 million reports of adverse effects and more than 70,000 deaths co-related to the inoculation of the products known as ‘covid vaccines’.

“We know that these numbers just about represent between 1% and 10% of all real events. Therefore, we consider that we are facing a serious international medical crisis, which must be accepted and treated as critical by all states, health institutions and medical personnel worldwide.

“Therefore, the following measures must be undertaken on an urgent basis:

“1) A worldwide ‘stop’ to the national inoculation campaigns with the products known as “COVID-19 vaccines.”

“2) Investigation of all sudden deaths of people who were healthy previous to the inoculation.

“3) Implementation of early detection programs of cardiovascular events which could lead to sudden deaths with analysis such as D-dimer and Troponin, in all those that were inoculated with the products known as ‘COVID-19 vaccines,’ as well as the early detection of serious tumors.

“4) Implementation of research and treatment programmes for victims of adverse effects after receiving the so-called “COVID-19 vaccine”.

“5) Undertaking analyses of the composition of vials of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Sinovac, Sputnik V and any other product known as “COVID-19 vaccines,’ by independent research groups with no affiliation to pharmaceutical companies, nor any conflict of interest.

“6) Studies to be conducted on the interactions between the different components of the so-called “COVID-19 vaccines” and their molecular, cellular and biological effects.

“7) Implementation of psychological help and compensation programs for any person that has developed a disease or disability as a consequence of the so-called “COVID- 19 vaccines”.

“8) Implementation and promotion of psychological help and compensation programmes for the family members of any person who died as a result of having been inoculated with the product known as ‘COVID-19 vaccines.’

“Consequently, we declare that we find ourselves in an unprecedented international medical crisis in the history of medicine, due to the large number of diseases and deaths associated with the ‘vaccines against COVID-19’. Therefore, we demand that the regulatory agencies that oversee drug safety as well as the health institutions in all countries, together with the international institutions such as the WHO, PHO, EMA, FDA, UK-MHRA and NIH respond to this declaration and act in accordance with the eight measures demanded in this manifesto.

“This Declaration is a joint initiative of several professionals who have been fighting for this cause. We call on all doctors, scientists and professionals to endorse this statement in order to put pressure on the entities involved and promote a more transparent health policy.”

In connection with the manifesto, Dr. Amitav Banerjee notes an increase of up to 84% in deaths in the U.S.among adults ages 24 to 44. In Mumbai, India, a six-time increase in heart attacks is reported, along with an uptick in autoimmune diseases around the world.

During a press conference after the issuance of the Manifesto, Dr. Megha Consul, MD, DNB Pediatrics reports: “I have been seeing an increase in the number of babies born with unexplained cases of infection. All other vaccines (until now) have been given last to pregnant women. The COVID vaccines are untested, unresearched, with no long-term safety data and are being given to pregnant women by actually telling them it is good for them. This is wrong on so many levels. Anybody with an ounce of humanity can imagine what has been done.”

Dr. Lalit Anande notes “an explosion of cancer, tuberculosis, cardiac problems, but nothing is being documented! The regulatory bodies,” he contends, “who conduct clinical trial audits are doing nothing because of some higher pressures.”

So maybe these distinguished doctors and scientists are a group of alarmists. But what if they’re not? What if what worries them are real and undeniable negative statistics?

The good doctors from Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford who issued the Great Barrington Declaration in October 2020 proffered that the COVID-19 response was all wrong and, in many cases, more harmful than the disease itself. They were right, but their declaration got little to no press coverage. This new international statement from a panel of experts in the field deserves more.

Despite all the evidence piling up worldwide of the negative effects of the current COVID-19 response, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and the entire Biden administration continues to support it. “If you are eligible,” Ms. Walensky said as recently as Sept. 1, “there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”

I don’t know. I’ve had two shots. I’ve had the booster. I’m OK. But it does seem that there are many — particularly in the age group under 50 — who would probably be better off avoiding any more of these “experimental” shots.

Just saying.

Names worth looking up: Dr. Tracy Hoeg, Tiago Henriques, Holly Victory, Steve Kirsch, Dr. Scott Atlas (“A Plague Upon Our House”), Robert Kennedy Jr. (“The Real Anthony Fauci”), “The Great Barrington Declaration.”

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes questions or comments at jimb@substack.com. Readers are invited to visit jimb.substack.com, where Jim’s Journals are on file. He also invites people to subscribe to Jim’s Journal.