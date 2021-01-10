Will the republic survive?

You get what you vote for. In 2021, America will change forever — and not for the good.

The radical left and the socialists are now in charge. We can look forward to one-party rule of the government. The question of the day: Will our free republic survive?

What will life look like under a Biden /Harris (Obama) presidency?

More taxes, government run healthcare, open borders, censorship plus suppression of the news by the media and Big Tech, rise of China, more rigged elections, loss of energy sources plus higher energy costs, increased control over our lives, a weaker economy and a generally more dangerous world.

As a nation, the road ahead will be bumpy and dangerous.

As Thomas Paine said, “These are the times that try men’s souls.”

Pray for our nation.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria