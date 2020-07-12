Will we find the courage to resist?

Re: “Our glorious history is under attack,” the “Did You Know?” column on July 5.

My heart did not burst with pride on the Fourth. It aches as I wonder if other local Americans, “the HIDDEN,” will ever find courage to resist, to engage in collaborating, by contributing something: time or money or intel. I hope for an op-ed that is more than an inspirational piece on history. What needs to be done locally, and how and where do we plug in? I miss America.

Is there any resistance locally to disruption, business interruption, termination of public education with school closures, and everything else that’s upside down?

Locals are locked out of our tax-paid public properties by our elected officials! Is it every citizen’s duty to engage to fix what’s broken, or is it enough to simply vote?

Obama gave HOPE for change. Trump promised ACTION.

“Did You Know?” columnist Bonnie Donovan writes: “We must have hope and vote.” Not enough. Tolerance means “go along to get along,” “love conquers all.” Until hit with reality.

Denice S. Adams

Montecito