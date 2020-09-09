WILLEY, LTC Frank “Obie” Gordon, Jr.

LTC Frank “Obie” Gordon Willey, Jr., age 84 of Bryson City, NC. passed away 26th day, of August, 2020. He was born on April 17, 1936 in San Francisco, CA to the late Frank G. Willey, Sr. and Jennie Lee (Grive) Willey.

He was a US Army Veteran with 21 years of service. Gordon’s last stateside assignment was Provost Marshall, Fort Sam Houston, TX. Gordon was also Provost Marshall of the 7th Army Training Command, Grafenwohr, Germany and was honored with 2 Bronze Stars and a Meritorious Service Metal. Upon retirement from the service Gordon was head of private and corporate security for Hayes Corporation and The Omni International, Atlanta GA. Gordon was an avid reader and a wonderful storyteller. He loved sharing his time with family, friends and most of all his granddaughters.

Gordon will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Jacqueline (Marshall) Willey; daughter, Melody (husband William) Huddleston; sisters, Susan Storm, Karen Kish, Kathy Tindal, and Janice Moore; grandchildren, Nyah and Hannah Huddleston. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Celebration of life service will be held at a later date and announced when confirmed. Gordon will be laid to rest at The North Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 962 Old Us Hwy 70 W, Black Mountain, NC. In leu of flowers, donations may be given to the Swain County Library Building Fund. Private cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, NC 165 Skyland Drive, Sylva NC 828-586-2444