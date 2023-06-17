Willful double standard?

Do we live in a country where there is a glaring double standard? Where Republicans are punished and persecuted, but Democrats are not?

Do we live in a country where there are two sets of laws, one written and one unwritten? Do we live in a country where written laws are selectively enforced and only unwritten laws matter? Do we live in a country where prosecutorial discretion and selective prosecution are used to target Republicans, but not Democrats?

Do we live in a country where there is equal justice where prosecutions are determined by laws, not by a desire to punish your political opponent?

Finally, is America descending into a communist, totalitarian state under

the Biden administration?

If so, what are you going to do about it, America?

Don Thorn

Carpinteria